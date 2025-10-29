India's star batter KL Rahul opened up on a hilarious banter with Kevin Pietersen in IPL 2025, and how he had complained to Pietersen's wife, Jessica, and said that Kevin was being “too rude”. Both Rahul and Kevin Pietersen spent time together at DC for IPL 2025, where Rahul played as a batter and Pietersen was their mentor. Their on-field banter used to entertain the fans a lot as both of them became known for their light sense of humor.

During an interaction on the 2 Sloggers YouTube podcast, Rahul revealed how his wife, Athiya Shetty, pulled his leg after watching their banter with Pietersen. "Our banter is different. He is a great sport. He gives it to you also. There was this video, and there were three times where I said something and DC posted it on Instagram. So, my wife was telling me, 'Why are you being so mean? He is such a sweet guy," Rahul was quoted as saying on the 2 Sloggers YouTube podcast.

He also said that what the fans saw was just one part of their banter that he shared with Pietersen. "I said, 'Half the things that he does to me and tells me, that doesn't come out.' This is three times that I have given out of the 100 times he is after my life," he added. He also revealed that he talked about his light-hearted banter at a dinner with the Pietersens in the five-match Test series against England. "I complained to his wife when we were in the UK. They invited me for dinner and I told her, 'Tell your husband to go easy on me. He is very rude to me," he added. The bond between them was one of the highlights of their campaign, where fans often saw their banter on social media. Pietersen, who had slammed Rahul's slow approach in the shortest format, was seen praising him for his match-winning performances in IPL 2025.

Rahul maintained his sublime form in the five-match Test series against England, where he scored 532 runs in 10 innings, which includes two tons and as many fifties.