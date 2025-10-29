ENG vs NZ 2nd ODI: The host had put up a brilliant performance to defeat England by five wickets in the second ODI in Hamilton and are leading by 2-0 in the ongoing series. Post skittling the visitors out for 175 runs, the host chased down the target with 16 overs remaining and won their first bilateral series against England after 2013 and for the first time at their home.

While chasing a gettable target of 176 runs, the host got early blows as opener Will Young was dismissed for a duck in the first over. Rachin Ravindra and skipper Kane Williamson were later dismissed by Jofra Archer. They had a flying start, but Williamson's gritty knock of 21 runs came to an end as he had mistimed a shot and the ball had hit the stumps, leaving the hosts tottering at 53/2.

Ravindra, who looked in good touch, along with Daryl Mitchell, helped the team bounce back. They had built a 64-run partnership, where Ravindra smashed a brilliant fifty, but he then mistimed the shot. The visitors then began dominating by dismissing Tom Latham (2) and Michael Bracewell (5) quickly, but Mitchell played calmly.

Along with captain Mitchell Santner, he helped the team chase the target comprehensively. Mitchell brought up his fifty off 56 balls, whereas Santner scored a gritty knock of 34 runs off 28 balls. Their brilliant partnership of 59 runs helped the host win the match.

Jofra Archer was the pick among the bowlers as he had registered figures of 3/23, which was his best after his injury layoff. But since the other batters couldn't do much, he was again left alone.

The visitors' problems continued as they were skittled out for 175 runs in 36 overs. The top order batters failed to perform against a formidable bowling side, where skipper Harry Brook did score a gritty knock of 34 runs.

Jamie Overton's gritty knock of 42 runs off 28 balls did help the visitors come back, but Blair Tickener's match-winning figures of 4/34 made sure that they wouldn't post a mammoth target. Nathan Smith (2/27) and Rachin Ravindra (1/29) also made significant contributions with the ball.