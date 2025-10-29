- By Namrata Vijay
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
JND
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be leading India's bowling attack in the five-match T20I series against Australia, which will begin on Wednesday. In the first T20I, which will be held in Canberra, Bumrah might script history. If he can take 4 wickets in the series opener, then he will achieve the milestone of taking 100 wickets in the shortest format and will become the first Indian bowler to have taken 100 wickets across formats.
Till now, he has taken 96 wickets after playing in 75 T20Is. He has taken 226 wickets after playing in 50 Test matches and has taken 149 wickets after playing in 89 ODIs.
Jasprit Bumrah’s record as a bowler for India
|FORMAT
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|BEST FIGURES
|5-WICKET HAUL
|TEST
|50
|226
|6/27
|15
|ODIs
|89
|149
|6/19
|2
|T20I
|75
|96
|3/7
|0
4 bowlers have taken 100 wickets across formats- Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Tim Southee ended his career after taking 391 wickets in the longest format, 221 in ODIs, and 164 in T20Is, whereas Malinga took 101 wickets in the longest format, 338 in ODIs, and in the 50-over format. Shakib, who last represented Bangladesh last year, has taken 246 wickets in the longest format, 317 in ODIs, and 149 in T20Is, and Shaheen has taken 121, 131, and 119 in all three formats.
Bowlers to take 100 wickets in all three formats
|BOWLER
|TEAM
|WKTS (TESTS)
|WKTS (ODIs)
|WKTS (T20Is)
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|391
|221
|164
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|101
|338
|108
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|246
|317
|149
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Pakistan
|121
|131
|119
If Bumrah can take 4 wickets in this series, then he will also become the second Indian fast bowler, besides Arsdeep Singh, to have taken 100 wickets in this format. Hailing from Punjab, Singh had become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in this format.
Most wickets for India in T20Is
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|BEST FIGURES
|5-WKT HAULS
|Arshdeep Singh
|65
|101
|3/9
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|120
|98
|4/16
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|75
|96
|3/7
|0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|80
|96
|6/25
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|87
|90
|5/4
|2
He has taken 101 wickets after playing in 65 matches. If Bumrah can take six more wickets than Arshdeep in this series, then he will also become the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.