ICC ODI Rankings : Ex-India skipper Rohit Sharma scripted history as he became the oldest Indian batter to have become the world No.1 ODI batter. Hailing from Mumbai, Rohit climbed to two spots to become the No.1 ODI batter for the first time. He has surpassed India skipper Shubman Gill to claim this position.

Rohit, who has scored 745 rating points under his tally last week, scored a gritty knock of 73 runs off 97 balls in the second ODI against Australia and scored a match-winning knock of 121 runs off 125 balls in the last ODI in Sydney. These performances helped him score important points.

Rohit, who led the team from the front in the summit clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup, has become the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Gill to be the No.1 ODI batter.

Gill has slipped from 1st to 3rd position. During the ODI series against Australia, he had scored 10, 9, and 24 runs.

Star India batter Virat Kohli had scored 74 runs in the last ODI, and he has slipped to one position. He is lying in sixth position after scoring 725 rating points.

Shreyas Iyer did hit a fifty in the second ODI and has climbed to one position.

As far as the ICC bowler rankings are concerned, Josh Hazlewood has climbed two positions, but Kuldeep Yadav has slipped from 6th to 7th position.

Adam Zampa has taken 4 wickets in the second ODI and has climbed two positions, whereas New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has climbed three positions and is lying at the 4th position in the latest ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings.