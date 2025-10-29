IND-A vs SA-A 1st Four-Day Match: India's star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has become fitter and is looking forward to the two-match four-day series against South Africa A, as per India A vice-captain Sai Sudharsan. Pant, who will be leading India A from the front post after a three-match absence owing to a foot injury, which he suffered earlier this year.

He is now eyeing his comeback in the two-match Test series, which will begin next month. “Rishabh looks fantastic, actually, maybe fitter, I would say. He had some time to build, put that training in his legs, because sometimes when you get injured, you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong and as courageous as always," Sudharsan told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

He revealed that Pant was at his absolute best in the practice session and was seen motivating the side. "The message from Pant is very clear. We were in a huddle on the first day of training, and he was saying that this is a great opportunity for everybody to get the rhythm of the game. At the same time, we are also playing to win, and that is the main thing," he said.

Sudharsan will be seen in action in two India A matches against South Africa ahead of the two-match series against them. Sudharsan revealed that his main focus will be on the match against South Africa A. He sees this two-match series as great preparation for the matches against the senior team. "India A matches are very important and we are lucky enough to have it just before the main series, so that we take this as a big opportunity and build up really well and understand the conditions and obviously, plan accordingly for the series," he concluded.