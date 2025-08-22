Asia Cup 2025: Ever since the BCCI unveiled India's 15-member team for the 2025 Asia Cup, it has led to a lot of debates, with Shubman Gill becoming India's T20I vice-captain after becoming India's Test skipper and Bumrah returning to the T20I side, which has grabbed a lot of headlines. With notable players, including Shreyas Iyer, getting dropped despite performing brilliantly in domestic tournaments and the IPL, the selectors had depended hugely on the performances of those players who had performed well in T20Is and especially during the IPL, as it was the last time they had played in this format.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav would be entering the continental tournament on the back of a sublime form, as he had a dream run during IPL 2025, helping the Mumbai-based franchise reach the second qualifier by scoring 717 runs after playing in 16 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 167.91. His consistent performances and aggressive batting helped him become the second-highest run-getter of IPL 2025.

Ahead of the upcoming continental tournament, let's take a look at the top five Indians to watch out for: 1. Shubman Gill Gill, who was appointed as India's vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025, will be making a comeback to the T20I side after almost a year and will try to prove his critics wrong by performing consistently during the continental tournament.

Also Read: 'You Don't Talk, Rookie': Ex-Australian Star Reveals How Sledging Virat Kohli Silenced Him For Four Days 2. Tilak Varma He had a flying start to his T20I career as he had already scored two centuries till now, and that's why he would be one of the Indian players to watch out for. 3. Jasprit Bumrah The star pacer would be playing in this format for the first time after helping India lift the 2024 T20 World Cup title. All eyes would be on him as he has been at the receiving end of the fans' wrath owing to his workload management.