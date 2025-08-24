Australia highest total in ODI history: Australia scripted history as they posted their second-highest total in ODI cricket, scoring 431/2 in their 50 overs during the third and final match against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

After opting to bat first with an aim to get a consolation in the three-match series, Australia produced a memorable effort as their top three batters, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green, smashed incredible centuries. Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006.

Overall, this is the 9th-highest team total in OD history. While Head smashed a 103-ball 142, Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls. Green took just 55 balls for his 118*. Highest totals for Australia in ODIs 434/4 vs SA, Jo'burg, 2006 431/2 vs SA, Mackay, 2025* 417/6 vs AFG, WACA, 2015 399/8 vs NED, Delhi, 2023 This is only the second time in ODI history that all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in an innings. The first instance took place when South Africa achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2015. Highest team total in ODI history England: 498/4 vs Netherlands in 2022 England: 481/6 vs Australia in 2018 England: 444/3 vs Pakistan in 2016 Sri Lanka: 443/9 vs Netherlands in 2006 South Africa: 439/2 vs West Indies in 2015 South Africa: 438/9 vs Australia in 2006 South Africa: 438/4 vs India in 2015 Australia: 434/4 vs South Africa in 2006 Australia: 431/2 vs South Africa in 2025 South Africa: 428/5 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 Australia were off to a fiery start as Travis Head and skipper Marsh laid the foundation for a massive score. The duo stitched a 250-run opening stand, smashing their respective centuries. Green extended Australia's dominance with a memorable performance as he smashed a quick-fire century. He brought up the second fastest hundred for Australia in ODI history, stitching a 167-run partnership with Alex Carey for the third wicket.