Australia highest total in ODI history: Australia scripted history as they posted their second-highest total in ODI cricket, scoring 431/2 in their 50 overs during the third and final match against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

After opting to bat first with an aim to get a consolation in the three-match series, Australia produced a memorable effort as their top three batters, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green, smashed incredible centuries. Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006.

Overall, this is the 9th-highest team total in OD history. While Head smashed a 103-ball 142, Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls. Green took just 55 balls for his 118*.

Highest totals for Australia in ODIs

434/4 vs SA, Jo’burg, 2006

431/2 vs SA, Mackay, 2025*

417/6 vs AFG, WACA, 2015

399/8 vs NED, Delhi, 2023

This is only the second time in ODI history that all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in an innings. The first instance took place when South Africa achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2015.

Highest team total in ODI history

England: 498/4 vs Netherlands in 2022

England: 481/6 vs Australia in 2018

England: 444/3 vs Pakistan in 2016

Sri Lanka: 443/9 vs Netherlands in 2006

South Africa: 439/2 vs West Indies in 2015

South Africa: 438/9 vs Australia in 2006

South Africa: 438/4 vs India in 2015

Australia: 434/4 vs South Africa in 2006

Australia: 431/2 vs South Africa in 2025

South Africa: 428/5 vs Sri Lanka in 2023

Australia were off to a fiery start as Travis Head and skipper Marsh laid the foundation for a massive score. The duo stitched a 250-run opening stand, smashing their respective centuries. Green extended Australia's dominance with a memorable performance as he smashed a quick-fire century. He brought up the second fastest hundred for Australia in ODI history, stitching a 167-run partnership with Alex Carey for the third wicket.

Notably, 431/2 by Australia is also the second-highest total by any team, while losing two or fewer wickets, behind South Africa's 439/2 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Other notable records made and broken by Australia during 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Fastest 50s for AUS vs SA in ODIs (by balls)

26 - Travis Head, Bloemfontein, 2023

27 - Adam Gilchrist, Gqeberha, 2002

27 - David Warner, Potchefstroom, 2023

28 - Cameron Green, Mackay, 2025*

 

Both openers scored 100s in the same ODI innings vs SA

Ganguly (127) & Tendulkar (101) (IND), Jo’burg, 2001

V Solanki (106) & Trescothick (114*) (ENG), The Oval, 2003

Head (142) & M Marsh (100) (AUS), Mackay, 2025

 

Highest scores for AUS vs SA in ODIs

173 - David Warner, Cape Town, 2016

164 - Ricky Ponting, Jo’burg, 2006

142 - Travis Head, Mackay, 2025*

129 - Ricky Ponting, Bloemfontein, 2002

124 - M Labuschagne, Bloemfontein, 2023


250-plus run opening partnership for Australia in ODIs

284 - Travis Head& David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017

269 - Travis Head & David Warner vs ENG, Melbourne, 2022

259 - Mitch Marsh & David Warner vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2022

258* - Aaron Finch & David Warner vs IND, Wankhede, 2020

250 - Travis Head & Mitch Marsh vs SA, Mackay, 2025*