- By Himanshu Badola
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Australia highest total in ODI history: Australia scripted history as they posted their second-highest total in ODI cricket, scoring 431/2 in their 50 overs during the third and final match against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.
After opting to bat first with an aim to get a consolation in the three-match series, Australia produced a memorable effort as their top three batters, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green, smashed incredible centuries. Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006.
Overall, this is the 9th-highest team total in OD history. While Head smashed a 103-ball 142, Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls. Green took just 55 balls for his 118*.
Highest totals for Australia in ODIs
434/4 vs SA, Jo’burg, 2006
431/2 vs SA, Mackay, 2025*
417/6 vs AFG, WACA, 2015
399/8 vs NED, Delhi, 2023
This is only the second time in ODI history that all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in an innings. The first instance took place when South Africa achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2015.
Highest team total in ODI history
England: 498/4 vs Netherlands in 2022
England: 481/6 vs Australia in 2018
England: 444/3 vs Pakistan in 2016
Sri Lanka: 443/9 vs Netherlands in 2006
South Africa: 439/2 vs West Indies in 2015
South Africa: 438/9 vs Australia in 2006
South Africa: 438/4 vs India in 2015
Australia: 434/4 vs South Africa in 2006
Australia: 431/2 vs South Africa in 2025
South Africa: 428/5 vs Sri Lanka in 2023
Australia were off to a fiery start as Travis Head and skipper Marsh laid the foundation for a massive score. The duo stitched a 250-run opening stand, smashing their respective centuries. Green extended Australia's dominance with a memorable performance as he smashed a quick-fire century. He brought up the second fastest hundred for Australia in ODI history, stitching a 167-run partnership with Alex Carey for the third wicket.
Notably, 431/2 by Australia is also the second-highest total by any team, while losing two or fewer wickets, behind South Africa's 439/2 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.
Other notable records made and broken by Australia during 3rd ODI vs South Africa
Fastest 50s for AUS vs SA in ODIs (by balls)
26 - Travis Head, Bloemfontein, 2023
27 - Adam Gilchrist, Gqeberha, 2002
27 - David Warner, Potchefstroom, 2023
28 - Cameron Green, Mackay, 2025*
Both openers scored 100s in the same ODI innings vs SA
Ganguly (127) & Tendulkar (101) (IND), Jo’burg, 2001
V Solanki (106) & Trescothick (114*) (ENG), The Oval, 2003
Head (142) & M Marsh (100) (AUS), Mackay, 2025
Highest scores for AUS vs SA in ODIs
173 - David Warner, Cape Town, 2016
164 - Ricky Ponting, Jo’burg, 2006
142 - Travis Head, Mackay, 2025*
129 - Ricky Ponting, Bloemfontein, 2002
124 - M Labuschagne, Bloemfontein, 2023
250-plus run opening partnership for Australia in ODIs
284 - Travis Head& David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017
269 - Travis Head & David Warner vs ENG, Melbourne, 2022
259 - Mitch Marsh & David Warner vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2022
258* - Aaron Finch & David Warner vs IND, Wankhede, 2020
250 - Travis Head & Mitch Marsh vs SA, Mackay, 2025*