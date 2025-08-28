The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has firmly established itself as one of the most-watched cricket leagues worldwide, recording a staggering 409 million viewers globally, a 20% increase compared to the previous season. While much anticipation surrounded a potential India-Pakistan showdown, the absence of the clash did not diminish the excitement. In fact, the conversations surrounding it fueled massive global attention, resulting in a significant increase in WCL's reach across broadcast and digital platforms, according to a press release from WCL.

Throughout July, WCL dominated online trends, with continuous buzz on Instagram, YouTube, and X, whether around the India-Pakistan situation or the phenomenal comeback of AB de Villiers. The final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions became a global spectacle, ranking as one of the most-watched programs on Sony Max in the UK, while delivering historic ratings elsewhere. In Pakistan, the final drew a TRP of 6.1, surpassing the TRPs of several bilateral series. The AB Devillers heroics made India talk about the finals, and WCL trended on the major platforms across India.