India bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Thursday that the three spinners bring different qualities to the attack. Kuldeep offers an attacking option with his left-arm wrist spin, Jadeja is known for his accuracy, while Suthar provides a more traditional style of left-arm spin.

India could go with three left-arm spinners in the first Test against Sri Lanka, with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar giving the team different options with the ball.

Morkel also believes the conditions in Galle could make three spinners a useful option for India. The pitch is expected to become more helpful for spin as the Test progresses.

“It’s just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times. But yeah, I mean in terms of skill they've got the skill to get the 20 wickets for us,” he added.

“So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.

“Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way,” Morkel told the media here on Thursday.

“Traditionally also if you look at the venue how it stacks and how it's been played up, that's sort of the way (three spinners) to go I think. The way we go with our spin bowling attack or spinners, it’s a very attacking option. “But looking at the surface, you know, to me, looks like a good surface, and I think as the Test goes on, you know, something will start to happen. “So, we've prepared for all that can come our way, as it is more about the mental challenge in playing these conditions, batting time, bowling those spells and getting the ball in the right areas,” he detailed.

India are also expected to include one more fast bowler alongside experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj. The choice is likely to be between Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, with both having limited experience at Test level.

Morkel, however, is confident that either bowler can handle the responsibility if selected.

“I think it's exciting. They've played a lot of cricket back home where it's also tough bowling conditions, and I think coming here the biggest challenge will be the heat and humidity. “The kookaburra ball…once it gets softer you know how we can stack up overs together with intensity and create that pressure. So, I’m quite excited about what I have seen over the last week or so, how these guys can stand up.”

For Morkel, the biggest challenge will be maintaining intensity throughout the match. Fast bowlers will have to find ways to remain effective even after the ball becomes softer.