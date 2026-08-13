India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is under pressure after a string of low scores across formats. According to a report in The Times of India, the Indian team management has told Jurel that he needs to improve his Test batting if he wants to remain in contention for a place in the playing XI.

Jurel had scored an impressive 125 against the West Indies in October. However, his performances since then have been inconsistent. He has managed scores of 44, 6*, 14, 13, 0, 2 and 19, raising concerns within the team management. ALSO READ: WATCH: Auqib Nabi Finally Breaks Silence On India Test Snub After J&K’s Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph, Says ‘I Had Expectations. But...’ Jurel is expected to feature in the first Test against Sri Lanka. However, with Sarfaraz Khan now in the mix, his position is no longer completely secure. Another poor run could put his place under serious pressure. The report claims that the management was not happy with Jurel’s performances in the Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati. He was reportedly reminded that he needs to improve with the bat if he wants to continue being considered as a specialist batter.

ALSO READ: Hasan Mahmud Makes History Against Australia After Breaking Jason Gillespie’s 23-Year-Old Record His struggles continued during the white-ball assignments, the IPL and the one-off Test against Afghanistan, where he scored only 19 runs. The team management is reportedly surprised by Jurel’s low scores and, more importantly, the way he has thrown his wicket away on several occasions. The upcoming Test in Galle could give Jurel a chance to change the narrative. A strong performance would help him regain confidence and justify the backing he has received from the selectors and team management over the last two years.

Despite that backing, Jurel is yet to establish himself as a regular in India’s playing XI as a specialist batter. Rishabh Pant remains India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in Tests, meaning Jurel has to make a strong case for himself with the bat.

India are also looking to add a right-handed batter to their middle order. With the management reportedly unwilling to go back to Karun Nair, Jurel has emerged as one of the leading options for an extended run in the side.

The Galle Test, therefore, could be an important opportunity for Jurel to prove that he belongs in India’s Test plans.