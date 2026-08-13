Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud produced a memorable performance on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Mahmud made history by recording the best bowling figures by a fast bowler in Australia-Bangladesh Test matches. The previous record was held by former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, who took four wickets for 38 runs against Bangladesh in 2003.

For Bangladesh, the previous best figures by a pacer belonged to Mustafizur Rahman. The left-armer took four wickets for 84 runs against Australia in Chattogram in 2017.

Mahmud also became only the third bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the history of Australia-Bangladesh Tests.

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Australia’s Stuart MacGill still holds the best overall bowling figures in this rivalry. He took eight wickets for 108 runs in Fatullah in 2006. Nathan Lyon has also enjoyed plenty of success against Bangladesh, taking seven wickets once and six wickets twice during Australia’s 2017 tour of Bangladesh.