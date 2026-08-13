Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud produced a memorable performance on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.
Mahmud made history by recording the best bowling figures by a fast bowler in Australia-Bangladesh Test matches. The previous record was held by former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, who took four wickets for 38 runs against Bangladesh in 2003.
For Bangladesh, the previous best figures by a pacer belonged to Mustafizur Rahman. The left-armer took four wickets for 84 runs against Australia in Chattogram in 2017.
Mahmud also became only the third bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the history of Australia-Bangladesh Tests.
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Australia’s Stuart MacGill still holds the best overall bowling figures in this rivalry. He took eight wickets for 108 runs in Fatullah in 2006. Nathan Lyon has also enjoyed plenty of success against Bangladesh, taking seven wickets once and six wickets twice during Australia’s 2017 tour of Bangladesh.
How Hasan Mahmud took his wickets
Mahmud got his first Test wicket on Australian soil when Jake Weatherald edged the ball behind to wicketkeeper Litton Das.
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He then struck again in his seventh over, knocking over Travis Head and giving Bangladesh another big breakthrough.
During his third spell, Mahmud dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins. Cummins went after a short-of-a-length delivery but only managed to edge it behind.
Mahmud was not finished. In his very next over, he found the outside edge of Mitchell Starc’s bat.
He completed his five-wicket haul early in the third session when Steve Smith attempted an upper cut. The ball went high in the air and Litton Das took a straightforward catch.
Smith was dismissed for 71 from 109 balls, leaving Australia in serious trouble.
The five-wicket haul was Mahmud’s third in Test cricket from 15 appearances. He needed 16 overs to achieve the feat and became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a Test five-for against Australia.
Mahmud later added Nathan Lyon to his list of victims to finish with career-best figures of 6/55.
His brilliant spell played a major role in Australia being bowled out for 198, their lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh.
With Nahid Rana unavailable because of injury, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain also made important contributions, taking two wickets each. Their efforts ensured Australia could not recover after losing early wickets in the opening session.