Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has finally earned his maiden call-up to India’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with an injury.

Nabi’s selection comes after a remarkable Ranji Trophy season, where he played a key role in helping Jammu & Kashmir win their maiden title. Despite his impressive performances, the 29-year-old was overlooked by the selectors on earlier occasions.

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Speaking ahead of the two-Test series, Nabi admitted that he had expected an India call-up sooner but decided to keep his focus on performing well whenever he got the opportunity.

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“Yes, I had expectations. But as a cricketer, you have to have the mindset that your job is to perform. The rest of the people will watch you. I did think I would get a call-up," Nabi told uncapped Saransh Jain in a video posted by the BCCI on August 13. "Today or tomorrow, I will join the Indian team because you have been doing well for so many years; you have to reap the fruits of your hard work. I had the same mindset when I bowled; my job is to take wickets and the rest is up to God.”

Interestingly, Nabi did not expect to be called up after the squad for the Sri Lanka tour was announced. He had already started preparing to join the Jammu & Kashmir camp ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season when he received the call from the BCCI.

He then quickly made his way to Sri Lanka to join the Indian squad.