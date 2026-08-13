Gautam Gambhir is likely to remain India’s head coach even if the team loses the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, according to a report by RevSportz. Gambhir became India’s head coach in 2024 after Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended. Since then, India have won two major ICC titles, the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026. However, his time as coach has also seen plenty of controversy, uncertainty and inconsistent results.

Despite the recent struggles, the BCCI continues to back Gambhir. The board reportedly believes India’s Test team is going through a major transition and that Gambhir needs more time to build a strong and settled side. The plan is for him to complete the remaining part of his contract rather than make a sudden change.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya’s KKR Link Sparks Fresh Transfer Buzz After Varun Chakravarthy Training Video Goes Viral There has been speculation that VVS Laxman could replace Gambhir if India’s poor Test form continues. However, an interim coach is unlikely, even in the worst-case scenario. Laxman is reportedly more comfortable in his current position as head of cricket at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Sediqullah Atal Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In Birthday ODI Record List After 143 vs Ireland The idea of having separate coaches for different formats has also not really taken off in Indian cricket. That could change if Laxman decides to leave his current role, but for now, that remains only a possibility. In the shorter formats, Gambhir is expected to continue as head coach at least until the 2027 World Cup. For now, the BCCI appears ready to give him time and back him through what is expected to be an important rebuilding phase for India’s Test team.

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