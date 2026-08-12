Knight Riders are an interested party but are not prepared to part with any of their marquee players. KKR could consider offering Cameron Green, but the Australian’s availability for the IPL is uncertain, with the Ashes scheduled to follow the tournament next year and therefore may not be an attractive proposition for MI either.
India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up during the T20I series against England. The mystery spinner is working hard at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) as he looks to regain full fitness ahead of India’s upcoming assignments.
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Chakravarthy is not the only Indian player currently training at the CoE. Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan are also undergoing their respective fitness programmes as they aim to return to contention for selection.
With India set to face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, KKR recently shared a video showing Chakravarthy working out in the gym. The spinner was seen lifting weights, while Hardik Pandya was also spotted having some fun by imitating him.
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Hardik Pandya going to KKR?
The light-hearted clip quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media. It also sparked fresh speculation around Hardik’s future in the Indian Premier League, with reports suggesting that the all-rounder could leave Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027.
The KKR video soon went viral, with fans linking Hardik’s appearance alongside Chakravarthy to the ongoing transfer rumours. Here is the video:
Wait for it 😂🏋️♀️ pic.twitter.com/z6E6F2thF9— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 12, 2026
Why might KKR be interested in Hardik Pandya?
Notably, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, so he won't be seen featuring in the IPL 2027, and in that case, the three-time champions need a captain for their side. They can either promote Rinku Singh as a captain, or Hardik Pandya won't be a bad option considering his captaincy record for Gujarat Titans (GT). Under Hardik's captaincy, GT won the IPL title in their inaugural edition of the tournament and ended as a finalist in IPL 2023, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated them in a rain-affected match to clinch their fifth title.
Is there any talk between MI and KKR for Hardik Pandya's trade?
Cricbuzz reported that the Kolkata-based franchise are intrested in but is not prepared to part with any of their main player. KKR could consider offering Cameron Green, but the Australian’s availability for the IPL is uncertain, with the Ashes scheduled to follow the tournament next year and therefore may not be an attractive proposition for MI either.