The light-hearted clip quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media. It also sparked fresh speculation around Hardik’s future in the Indian Premier League, with reports suggesting that the all-rounder could leave Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027.

The KKR video soon went viral, with fans linking Hardik’s appearance alongside Chakravarthy to the ongoing transfer rumours. Here is the video:



Why might KKR be interested in Hardik Pandya?

Notably, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, so he won't be seen featuring in the IPL 2027, and in that case, the three-time champions need a captain for their side. They can either promote Rinku Singh as a captain, or Hardik Pandya won't be a bad option considering his captaincy record for Gujarat Titans (GT). Under Hardik's captaincy, GT won the IPL title in their inaugural edition of the tournament and ended as a finalist in IPL 2023, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated them in a rain-affected match to clinch their fifth title.

Is there any talk between MI and KKR for Hardik Pandya's trade?

Cricbuzz reported that the Kolkata-based franchise are intrested in but is not prepared to part with any of their main player. KKR could consider offering Cameron Green, but the Australian’s availability for the IPL is uncertain, with the Ashes scheduled to follow the tournament next year and therefore may not be an attractive proposition for MI either.