Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against India, with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella making a return to the Test team.

Dhananjaya de Silva will captain Sri Lanka, while Kamindu Mendis has been named his deputy.

Dickwella has been brought back into the squad as the wicketkeeper after Kusal Mendis was ruled out of the opening Test due to injury. Batter Pathum Nissanka has also been left out of the squad.

The batting group includes Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha.

Sri Lanka have plenty of spin options in their squad, with Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha included. Their pace attack features Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19. The match will be followed by the second Test as part of the two-match series.

The series is important for both teams as it is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill On Verge Of Creating History During India vs Sri Lanka Test Series India, led by Shubman Gill, are currently fifth in the WTC standings. They have won four and lost four of their nine matches so far, with a Points Percentage of 48.15.

Sri Lanka are sixth in the table. They have one win, one draw and two defeats from their four matches in the current WTC cycle.

With both teams looking to improve their position in the standings, the opening Test in Galle will be an important contest for India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.