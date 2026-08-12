Bumrah and Sudharsan were initially included in the squad but were later ruled out. The BCCI had made it clear that both players’ availability would depend on their fitness. However, their absence from an important Test series has once again raised questions about workload management and the injury rehabilitation process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Shubman Gill-led India are currently battling injuries ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, which is scheduled to start from August 15. Notably, the team will be without three important players, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar.

Former India captain Kapil Dev believes the BCCI needs to take a closer look at how much workload fast bowlers are being given.

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Speaking at the launch of the inaugural JITO Premier League, Kapil stressed the importance of domestic cricket and said players need to understand the impact of their workload.

“Playing domestic cricket is very important,” said Kapil Dev at the launch event of the inaugural JITO Premier League. “One should know about one’s own body. There is too much T20 cricket happening, so you have to be careful about the toll it takes on the body. Our body is actually not tuned to being a fast bowler. Our body is more tuned to being a batter. The BCCI should look into how much workload can be given to a fast bowler,” said Kapil Dev.

More Injury Concerns For India

India’s injury concerns are not limited to Bumrah, Sudharsan and Sundar.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also dealt with a number of injury problems. He suffered a quadriceps injury after reportedly adding extra pace to his bowling during the IPL.