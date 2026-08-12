According to a report in The Times of India, Bumrah could eventually be used mainly in T20Is if his fitness continues to be a concern. The Indian team may also have to prepare for a future where the star pacer is not regularly available for the longer formats.

India could have to carefully manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload after the 2027 World Cup, with his recurring injury problems raising concerns over his availability in Test and ODI cricket.

The pacer has not bowled since the second ODI against England in Cardiff on July 16. He was later ruled out of the third ODI at Lord’s after the BCCI said he had suffered an impact injury while fielding in Cardiff.

Bumrah is currently recovering from a left knee issue that he has been managing since the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) had been working on increasing Bumrah’s bowling workload before India’s Test series against Sri Lanka. However, it was eventually decided that he would not be ready in time.

“The CoE was working on increasing Bumrah’s workload before the Test series in Sri Lanka. It was felt that he would not be ready in time,” a source told The Times of India.

The source also said the CoE is being extremely cautious with Bumrah and has not provided a fixed timeline for his return.

With Bumrah having spent a considerable amount of time away from bowling in the longer formats, Indian cricket could soon have to start planning for a future without him in Tests and ODIs, particularly after the 2027 World Cup.

Akash Deep’s Return Also Delayed

There is also uncertainty around the fitness of another India fast bowler, Akash Deep.

The pacer has not played competitive cricket for nearly six months after suffering a back injury. The problem forced him to miss IPL 2026 and the bilateral assignments that followed.

Akash last played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy in February, when his team reached the semi-finals. He has not featured in a match since then.

The CoE had hoped to make him fit for India’s Sri Lanka tour, but that target was missed. The team management and selectors have also not been given a clear timeline for his return.

“For Akash Deep, the CoE’s target was to get him cricket fit by the Sri Lanka tour. That has not happened. Now, they have not communicated any timeline to the team management and the selection committee,” the source said.

The next target for Akash is reportedly the Test series against New Zealand. India will hope that the pacer can regain full fitness and return to competitive cricket before that assignment.