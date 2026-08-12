India are set to begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15, with the team entering a crucial phase in the longest format after a series of disappointing results and a major transition in the squad.

Legendary Indian all-rounder and 1983 cricket hero Kapil Dev has suggested BCCI to involve team India more in domestic cricket.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain considers India’s struggles against spin are partly cause of the top players. He feels they are not playing enough multi-day cricket.

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India have struggled against spin in recent Test assignments, including their series against New Zealand and South Africa. The home series defeat to South Africa further exposed the young Indian team's difficulties against quality spin bowling.

Kapil believes regular domestic cricket can help the next generation prepare for the demands of the longest format.

“Playing domestic cricket is very important. The reason why Indian teams struggle against spin is because the top players don’t play enough domestic cricket. That’s where the BCCI should put its foot down and make everyone play multi-day matches. The other aspect is that the younger generation will get to learn from the top players,” Kapil said.