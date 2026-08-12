- The 1983 World Cup-winning captain considers India’s struggles against spin.
- India have struggled against spin in recent Test assignments.
- India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series.
India are set to begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15, with the team entering a crucial phase in the longest format after a series of disappointing results and a major transition in the squad.
Legendary Indian all-rounder and 1983 cricket hero Kapil Dev has suggested BCCI to involve team India more in domestic cricket.
The 1983 World Cup-winning captain considers India’s struggles against spin are partly cause of the top players. He feels they are not playing enough multi-day cricket.
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India have struggled against spin in recent Test assignments, including their series against New Zealand and South Africa. The home series defeat to South Africa further exposed the young Indian team's difficulties against quality spin bowling.
Kapil believes regular domestic cricket can help the next generation prepare for the demands of the longest format.
“Playing domestic cricket is very important. The reason why Indian teams struggle against spin is because the top players don’t play enough domestic cricket. That’s where the BCCI should put its foot down and make everyone play multi-day matches. The other aspect is that the younger generation will get to learn from the top players,” Kapil said.
Kapil Dev also pointed towards India's packed white-ball schedule as another reason behind the team's struggles in Test cricket.
“In recent times, India has not been the best against spin bowling. They play too many T20s and ODIs. Test matches are a different ball game. I hope they can put their heads together,” he added.
India vs Sri Lanka Test Series
India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series from August 15 to August 27 in Sri Lanka.
Galle International Stadium will host the first game from August 15 to August 19. Following that the second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to August 27.
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India Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series
Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan
Sri Lanka Squad Against India
Dhananjaya De Silva, Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka