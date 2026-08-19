England pacer Ollie Robinson made a memorable comeback to Test cricket at Headingley, taking a wicket with the very first ball of the series against Pakistan. Joe Root, back as England’s full-time captain, won the toss and chose to bowl first. Robinson opened the attack and immediately showed why the decision could pay off. He trapped Pakistan opener Azan Awais in front of the stumps with the first delivery. Pakistan reviewed the decision, but the call stayed with the umpire.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka’s Batting Crisis Deepens Ahead Of India Test As 3 Key Players Set To Miss Colombo Test Ollie Robinson joins Kapil Dev in elite record The early breakthrough put Robinson in a very select group. He became only the second bowler in Test cricket to dismiss a Pakistan batter with the first ball of a match. The first player to achieve the feat was India great Kapil Dev in 1983. Playing against Pakistan in Jalandhar, Kapil dismissed Mohsin Khan with the opening delivery. Robinson’s strike was also only the sixth time an English bowler had taken a wicket with the first ball of a Test. It was just the fourth such occasion on English soil. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Spins A Web Around Sri Lanka With 10-Wicket Haul As India Win by 165 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead There was another interesting connection to Headingley. The first-ever instance of a wicket with the opening ball of a Test in England happened at the same venue 100 years ago. No visiting bowler has yet managed to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test played in England.

Robinson strikes again on return Robinson did not stop after his dream start. In his third over, he removed Pakistan’s former captain Shan Masood, giving England complete control in the early stages. His performance came at an important time for the fast bowler, who was returning to the England side after a period away from international cricket. He had also impressed during England’s previous home series against New Zealand. Pakistan were already under pressure without injured captain Babar Azam, who is set to miss the start of the three-Test series. Their situation became even worse when rain interrupted play after only 50 minutes. Pakistan were reduced to 23 for 2 before the umpires called for an early lunch. Abdullah Shafique was unbeaten on 12, while Imam-ul-Haq was on 5 when play was stopped. Pakistan now face the task of rebuilding their innings once the weather allows the game to resume.