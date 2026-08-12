Team India are currently in Sri Lanka for the two-Test match series, which is scheduled to start from August 15, with the opening game set to be played in Galle. Skipper Shubman Gill, who is currently in a purple patch of his career, has a chance to achieve a major milestone in the World Test Championship.

Gill is just 157 runs away from reaching a landmark that no Indian batter has achieved so far in WTC history. The India captain has scored 2,843 runs in 40 WTC matches. If he manages to add another 157 runs during the two Tests against Sri Lanka, he will reach 3,000 runs and become the first Indian batter to do so in the competition.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah May Not Play Longer Formats Regularly After 2027 World Cup: Report Gill currently leads the Indian batters in the WTC run-scoring charts. Rishabh Pant is next with 2,780 runs from 71 innings in 40 matches, while former India captain Rohit Sharma finished his WTC career with 2,716 runs from 40 matches.

England’s Joe Root currently sits at the top of the all-time WTC batting charts. He has scored 6,651 runs in 77 matches and continues to be one of the most successful batters in the history of the competition. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Big Blow For India, After Sai Sudharsan Another Superstar All-Rounder Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Gill also has another major milestone within reach in the current 2025-27 WTC cycle. The India captain has scored 950 runs in eight matches since taking charge. He needs only 50 more runs to become the first Indian captain to score 1,000 runs in a single WTC cycle. With two Tests against Sri Lanka coming up, Gill could therefore enter the history books more than once. His form with the bat will be one of the major talking points when India begin their campaign in Galle.

Explore Related Topics India