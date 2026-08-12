Sediqullah Atal made his birthday even more special on Wednesday (August 12) by creating a new ODI record. The Afghanistan batter scored 143 runs off 120 balls against Ireland in the fourth ODI in Belfast. With this knock, Atal broke the record for the highest individual ODI score by a batter on his birthday. He surpassed New Zealand’s Tom Latham, who had scored an unbeaten 140 off 123 balls against the Netherlands on his 30th birthday in Hamilton on April 2, 2022.

Atal, who turned 25 on Wednesday, smashed 17 fours and seven sixes during his impressive innings.

Highest ODI scores on birthday

PLAYER COUNTRY RUNS BALLS 4/6s BIRTHDAY OPPOSITION VENUE DATE Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 143 120 17/4 25th Ireland Belfast August 12, 2026 Tom Latham New Zealand 140* 123 10/5 30th Netherlands Hamilton April 2, 2022 Sachin Tendulkar India 134 131 12/3 25th Australia Sharjah April 24, 1998

Who all are in the list?

India legend Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list. Tendulkar scored 134 runs off 131 balls against Australia on his 25th birthday in the Coca-Cola Cup final in Sharjah on April 24, 1998. His knock helped India win the match by six wickets.

Former India batter Vinod Kambli was the first player to score an ODI century on his birthday. He remained unbeaten on 100 against England in Jaipur on January 18, 1993, when he turned 21.

Virat Kohli also achieved the feat on his 35th birthday in 2023. He scored an unbeaten 101 against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

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Biggest 2nd wicket stand for Afghanistan

Atal also shared a massive 231-run partnership with Ibrahim Zadran for the second wicket. Zadran scored 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six.

The partnership was a record for Afghanistan, as it became their highest-ever second-wicket stand in ODIs.

Zadran also reached another milestone during his innings, becoming the joint-third-fastest batter in the world to score 2,000 ODI runs.

For Atal, this was only his second ODI century. His previous hundred came against Zimbabwe in Harare on December 19, 2024, when he scored 104 off 128 balls.