Australia suffered a major batting collapse on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Playing a Test after six months, Australia were bowled out for just 198 in a little over two sessions. Bangladesh were without their express pacer Nahid Rana, but Hasan Mahmud stepped up with a stunning six-wicket haul to put Australia under serious pressure.

It is Australia’s lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh. Their previous lowest score was 217 in Mirpur in 2017, when Bangladesh won the match by 20 runs. Shakib Al Hasan played a key role in that victory with two five-wicket hauls and an 84-run knock.

Australia suddenly slipped from 45/0 to 74/4. Hasan Mahmud runs through Australia Alex Carey looked settled for a while but could not convert his start. Hossain bowled him to give Bangladesh another important breakthrough. Smith stayed at the crease and tried to hold the innings together, but wickets continued to fall around him. Beau Webster was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed before Hasan Mahmud returned to clean up the lower order. Mahmud also dismissed Smith to complete a memorable six-wicket haul. Smith ended up as Australia’s highest scorer with 71 off 109 balls. His innings included seven fours and one six, but there was little support from the other end. Mahmud finished with 6/53 and created history in the process. He became the first Bangladesh bowler to take at least five wickets in a Test innings against Australia, whether at home or away. His figures are also the third-best bowling figures in Australia-Bangladesh Test history. Hasan Mahmud joins rare group in Darwin Mahmud’s performance also put him among a small group of fast bowlers to take five or more wickets in a Test at the Darwin venue. Michael Kasprowicz holds the best figures at the ground, having taken 7/39 against Sri Lanka in July 2004. In the same Test, Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas picked up 5/31. Australia great Glenn McGrath also took five wickets for 37 runs at the venue. Now, Hasan Mahmud has added his name to that list after tearing through Australia’s batting lineup on a memorable opening day.