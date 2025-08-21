India's Asia Cup Squad: India's swashbuckling batter Shreyas Iyer has got the natural support of his father (Santosh Iyer), who expressed disappointment over his son's exclusion from the recently announced Asia Cup squad, calling it "sad" and "unfair". Moreover, Santosh also revealed how Shreyas reacted to the snub from the team management.

Fans and experts on social media have expressed major disappointment with leaving out Shreyas from the squad. Notably, Shreyas led KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) to an IPL title win in 2024, along with Punjab Kings appearance in the IPL 2025.

“I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team," Santosh Iyer was quoted as saying by TOI.

"He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain.

"He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024, and led PBKS to the final this year. I’m not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team,” he said.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh slams Siraj's exclusion from Asia Cup squad

Mera Naseeb Hai: Shreyas Iyer

“However, let me tell you that even if he’s left out of the Indian team, he doesn’t show dissent on his face. He’ll just say: ‘ Mera naseeb hai (it’s my luck)! You can’t do anything now.’ He’s always cool and calm. He doesn’t blame anybody. Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed.”