The Chairman of the Men's Senior Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, has been granted an extension by the BCCI (Board Of Cricket Control in India) as per a report. Notably, the extension was right before the start of IPL 2025, which the latter has already accepted, the report in The Indian Express stated.

The tenure of Agarkar as chair of the selection committee in 2023 has been successful to say the least with the Indian men’s team clinching their first ICC trophy since 2013. The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025 are the two major ICC titles that have come under his tenure so far. Also, India made it to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 before they lost to Australia.

The Test Team transition from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin Also Read: Shubman Gill to captain T20I side soon | Report Moreover, the Test Team has undergone transition after stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. India's first huge assignment after the three big players was the England tour, as the Shubman Gill-led side forced a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

“Under his tenure, the Indian team had won titles and had seen transition (of the Tests and T20) too. The BCCI had extended his contract till June 2026, and he had accepted the offer a few months back," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

BCCI To Introduce Change In Committee The report further stated that the BCCI is content with the selection committee including the likes of Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. On the other hand, the board wants to have a fresh face and is likely to introduce a change in the panel during the AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled to take place in September. However, the board is keen on a new face and could make one change during its annual general body meeting slated to be held in September.