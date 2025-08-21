- By Namrata Vijay
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Men in Blue would be undergoing a Bronco Test, which would be a part of their fitness routine from now on, as has been suggested by their new fitness and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux. According to some reports, Le Roux also wants the fast bowlers to run more miles instead of working out in the gym, and team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is of the same view.
The Indian team does undergo a Yo-Yo Test and a 2km time trial, which checks the fitness level of a player.
What is the Bronco Test?
The Bronco Test consists of a few shuttle run exercises, where a player would be told to cover 20m, 40m, and 60m, with one cycle being considered as one set.
Also Read-Shuman Gill All Set To Be Appointed As India's T20I Skipper After Suryakumar Yadav: Report
Player Requirement
The players will have to complete five sets, which is 1200m in six minutes, and they shouldn't take a break in between.
This test has been included in order to set a benchmark for fitness and conditioning for the players from now on.
According to The Indian Express report, lots of players had reached out to the BCCI and had visited the NCA so as to undergo this test, where the focus would be on the running mileage of these players, especially the fast bowlers, instead of working out in the gym.
Also Read-US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek-Casper Ruud Defeat Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula To Qualify For Mixed Doubles Final
Yo-Yo Test And Time Trial
In the current Yo-Yo test, players are asked to cover the distance between two cones, which are being put 20m apart, at quick speeds, and are given a break of 10 seconds after every 40m. The minimum for the Indian team to score in this test is 17.1.
In the 2km time trial, the pacers are told to time themselves for eight minutes and 15 seconds, whereas wicketkeepers and batters get an extra 15 seconds to complete the distance.
Le Roux, who is working for the Men in Blue during his second stint, had earlier worked with them way back in 2002-03 and then had worked as the fitness and conditioning coach for teams like South Africa, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings.