The Men in Blue would be undergoing a Bronco Test, which would be a part of their fitness routine from now on, as has been suggested by their new fitness and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux. According to some reports, Le Roux also wants the fast bowlers to run more miles instead of working out in the gym, and team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is of the same view.

The Indian team does undergo a Yo-Yo Test and a 2km time trial, which checks the fitness level of a player.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test consists of a few shuttle run exercises, where a player would be told to cover 20m, 40m, and 60m, with one cycle being considered as one set.

Also Read-Shuman Gill All Set To Be Appointed As India's T20I Skipper After Suryakumar Yadav: Report

Player Requirement

The players will have to complete five sets, which is 1200m in six minutes, and they shouldn't take a break in between.

This test has been included in order to set a benchmark for fitness and conditioning for the players from now on.

According to The Indian Express report, lots of players had reached out to the BCCI and had visited the NCA so as to undergo this test, where the focus would be on the running mileage of these players, especially the fast bowlers, instead of working out in the gym.