In the Women's Asia Cup 2026, the women's cricket team of India will be starting its campaign on Sunday facing Thailand. Harmanpreet Kaur's team would be hoping to earn a winning start to their campaign.

India is considered one of the top teams in the tournament and will be playing Thailand, ranked high in women's international cricket.

The match will help the Indian team in figuring out their combinations before tougher matches in the tournament.

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India vs Thailand: Match Details

The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Match: India Women vs Thailand Women

Tournament: Women's Asia Cup 2026

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Match Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss: 8 PM IST

India will be keen to make a positive start, particularly with the tournament featuring several strong Asian teams competing for continental supremacy.

Where To Watch India vs Thailand Live

Indian fans will be able to follow the match through the tournament's official broadcast and digital streaming partners.

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Match Updates: Live coverage will also be available through major cricket platforms and the official Asian Cricket Council channels.

India Start As Favourites

India is considered the favorite in the match, owing to its expertise and depth in all spheres of the game.

The Indian team has a good batting lineup along with various options in bowling, making it easier for the administrators to come up with the playing XI. The first match could also turn out to be a practice for some players, enabling them to get into their groove before the tougher matches go by.