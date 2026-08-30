- India face Thailand in their Asia Cup opener.
- Check India vs Thailand match time and live stream.
- Know the TV channel and venue for IND-W vs THA-W.
In the Women's Asia Cup 2026, the women's cricket team of India will be starting its campaign on Sunday facing Thailand. Harmanpreet Kaur's team would be hoping to earn a winning start to their campaign.
India is considered one of the top teams in the tournament and will be playing Thailand, ranked high in women's international cricket.
The match will help the Indian team in figuring out their combinations before tougher matches in the tournament.
ALSO READ: Women's Champions Trophy 2027: Sri Lanka Lose Hosting Rights Amid ICC Dispute
India vs Thailand: Match Details
The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Match: India Women vs Thailand Women
Tournament: Women's Asia Cup 2026
Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Match Time: 8:30 PM IST
Toss: 8 PM IST
India will be keen to make a positive start, particularly with the tournament featuring several strong Asian teams competing for continental supremacy.
Where To Watch India vs Thailand Live
Indian fans will be able to follow the match through the tournament's official broadcast and digital streaming partners.
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Match Updates: Live coverage will also be available through major cricket platforms and the official Asian Cricket Council channels.
India Start As Favourites
India is considered the favorite in the match, owing to its expertise and depth in all spheres of the game.
The Indian team has a good batting lineup along with various options in bowling, making it easier for the administrators to come up with the playing XI. The first match could also turn out to be a practice for some players, enabling them to get into their groove before the tougher matches go by.
On the other hand, Thailand will be aiming for a neat performance and test the Indians. Their growth in women's cricket has made them a competitive force in various Asian competitions.
What To Expect From The Match
India are expected to attempt an energetic beginning with the bat while working to create lots of trouble for Thailand by employing multiple styles of bowling.
ALSO READ: Big Blow For South Africa As Kagiso Rabada Suffers Hamstring Tear, Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series
Dambulla's weather conditions will also influence the game, as it is anticipated that spin will play a significant role as the match unfolds.
India Women's Squad For Asian Cup 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Gunalan Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal (Injury replacement for Jemimah Rodrigues)