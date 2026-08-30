South Africa have suffered a major setback ahead of their home Test series against Australia, with premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the entire three-match series after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Rabada has sustained a Grade 3 tear in his right hamstring, an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

The setback comes at a particularly difficult time for the Proteas, who are preparing for a crucial home summer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes A Spot-On DRS Call With 3 Seconds Remaining

Rabada To Miss Australia Tests

Rabada picked up the injury during his winter conditioning programme, with Cricket South Africa initially confirming that the fast bowler had suffered a hamstring problem and would undergo further assessment.

The extent of the injury has now become clear, with Lions bowling coach Allan Donald confirming that the 31-year-old will not be available for the Australia series.

"He's going to be out for all the Aussie Tests as well," Donald said.

The recovery timeline of around two months means Rabada is unlikely to recover in time for the three-Test series.

Australia Series Begins On October 9

South Africa are scheduled to host Australia in a three-match Test series beginning on October 9 in Durban.

The second Test will be played in Gqeberha from October 18, while the final match is scheduled for Cape Town from October 27.

Rabada's absence is a huge concern for the hosts, particularly against an Australian batting line-up that will be looking to make an impact on South African soil.

Rabada has been one of South Africa's most important Test bowlers for several years and remains the leader of their pace attack.

His record against Australia underlines his importance. The fast bowler has taken 58 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia at an average of 21.39, making him one of the most successful South African bowlers against the visitors.

ALSO READ: 'No Excuses For Overstepping': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indisciplined Players And Calls For Fine

He was also instrumental in South Africa's historic World Test Championship triumph last year, taking nine wickets in the final against Australia.

Overall, Rabada has claimed 340 Test wickets at an average of 22.03, highlighting the enormous experience that South Africa will be missing.

Proteas Face Selection Challenge

With their premier fast bowler unavailable, South Africa will now have to identify a replacement capable of filling a massive void in the attack.

The injury also means Rabada is expected to miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on September 24, given the projected recovery period.