Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed remarkable composure under pressure as the 15-year-old made a brilliant DRS call with just three seconds remaining during the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final between East Zone and Central Zone in Bengaluru. Sooryavanshi, who was serving as East Zone's stand-in captain in the absence of Ishan Kishan, took the review after Central Zone batter Aryan Juyal was given not out by the on-field umpire. The decision proved to be spot-on as the review revealed a clear edge.

ALSO READ: 'No Excuses For Overstepping': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indisciplined Players And Calls For Fine Sooryavanshi Takes Charge The incident occurred when Mukesh Kumar was bowling to Juyal, who had already settled into his innings. The delivery appeared to take a faint edge before going through to wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra. The East Zone players appealed, but the umpire turned down the appeal. With the DRS timer rapidly running down, Sooryavanshi had only three seconds left to make a decision. After a brief consultation, the teenage stand-in skipper trusted his instincts and called for the review.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brilliant last-second DRS decision as the 15-year-old stand-in captain gets it right and sends Aryan Juyal back to the pavilion. UltraEdge Confirms The Edge Stand-in Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes for the review with 3 seconds remaining...and gets it right 👏



DRS done right as the set Aryan Juyal (46) is dismissed ✅



The celebrations say it all 🙌#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/IwBQbr8hJQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 30, 2026 The UltraEdge replay showed a clear spike as the ball passed the bat, confirming that Juyal had edged the delivery. The on-field decision was overturned, and Juyal had to walk back after scoring 46 runs off 112 balls.

The East Zone players erupted in celebration, with Sooryavanshi receiving plenty of appreciation for making the crucial call under immense time pressure. ALSO READ: ENG vs PAK: Joe Root Creates History At Lord’s, Surpasses Ricky Ponting’s Record in Home Tests First Senior Captaincy Opportunity Sooryavanshi was experiencing his first taste of senior-level captaincy. The Bihar batter had been named East Zone's vice-captain behind Ishan Kishan. However, Kishan's injury forced him off the field, handing the 15-year-old the responsibility of leading the side during a crucial passage of the semi-final. With just three seconds on the clock, Sooryavanshi had very little margin for error, but he got the call exactly right.