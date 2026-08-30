India legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the team's repeated no-ball problems during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, insisting that bowlers have no excuse for overstepping the crease.

Gavaskar's comments came after India's spinners repeatedly crossed the line during the two-Test series, with Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Saransh Jain among those guilty of bowling no-balls.

Jadeja alone has bowled more than 85 no-balls in international cricket since 2021.

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Gavaskar Demands Greater Discipline

Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar argued that avoiding a no-ball is one of the few aspects of cricket that is completely within a bowler's control.

"There should be no excuses for overstepping the bowling crease," Gavaskar wrote, stressing that players have access to modern tools such as tape measures to ensure their run-ups are properly marked.

The former India captain believes repeated no-balls can have a major impact on the outcome of a Test match, making greater discipline essential.

Rejects Free-Hit Idea In Test Cricket

India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule had jokingly suggested that introducing a free hit after a no-ball in Test cricket could discourage bowlers from overstepping.

The Indian cricket legend argued that Test cricket should not make scoring easier for batters by introducing another penalty for bowlers. He pointed to existing restrictions on bouncers and shorter boundaries as reasons why he does not want another advantage added to the batting side.