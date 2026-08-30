- Gavaskar calls for fines over repeated no-balls.
- Sunil Gavaskar demands greater bowling discipline.
- Gavaskar says there are no excuses for overstepping.
India legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the team's repeated no-ball problems during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, insisting that bowlers have no excuse for overstepping the crease.
Gavaskar's comments came after India's spinners repeatedly crossed the line during the two-Test series, with Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Saransh Jain among those guilty of bowling no-balls.
Jadeja alone has bowled more than 85 no-balls in international cricket since 2021.
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Gavaskar Demands Greater Discipline
Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar argued that avoiding a no-ball is one of the few aspects of cricket that is completely within a bowler's control.
"There should be no excuses for overstepping the bowling crease," Gavaskar wrote, stressing that players have access to modern tools such as tape measures to ensure their run-ups are properly marked.
The former India captain believes repeated no-balls can have a major impact on the outcome of a Test match, making greater discipline essential.
Rejects Free-Hit Idea In Test Cricket
India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule had jokingly suggested that introducing a free hit after a no-ball in Test cricket could discourage bowlers from overstepping.
The Indian cricket legend argued that Test cricket should not make scoring easier for batters by introducing another penalty for bowlers. He pointed to existing restrictions on bouncers and shorter boundaries as reasons why he does not want another advantage added to the batting side.
Gavaskar Calls For Fines
Instead of changing the rules, Gavaskar has proposed hitting repeat offenders financially. He suggested that bowlers should be fined for every no-ball, with the penalty doubling after each subsequent offence. He also believes the bowling coach should share responsibility.
According to Gavaskar's proposal, the bowling coach could be fined half the amount imposed on the bowler. The money collected could then be used for the team's final dinner before players disperse.
Gavaskar also suggested that teams could introduce fines for other avoidable lapses, such as failing to back up properly for a throw, with players collectively deciding whether a particular offence deserves a penalty.
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India's No-Ball Problem Under The Scanner
The issue became particularly noticeable during India's two-match series in Sri Lanka. Jadeja was repeatedly guilty of overstepping, while Saransh also bowled multiple no-balls during the second Test in Colombo.
India eventually drew the second Test after Sri Lanka held on despite conceding a first-innings lead of 213 runs.
The result meant India won the series 1-0 after their victory in the opening Test in Galle.