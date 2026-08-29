If Dhull misses the match, specialist opener Sanat Sangwan is likely to get a chance at the top of the order alongside Qamran Iqbal. Former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan is also expected to be added to the North Zone squad as Dhull's replacement.

Dhull is believed to have suffered a suspected Grade 2 hamstring injury. Although he trained on Saturday, he could still be ruled out of the important clash.

North Zone batter Yash Dhull is likely to miss the Duleep Trophy semi-final against South Zone after picking up a hamstring injury. The match is scheduled to begin on Sunday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground.

A source familiar with the situation told IANS that Dhull trained on Saturday but remains doubtful for the semi-final. The development could open the door for Sangwan to return to the playing XI.

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Sangwan Could Get Another Chance

Dhull's injury comes just days after a selection decision involving Sangwan became a talking point.

North Zone left Sangwan out of their quarter-final against West Zone despite him being the third-highest run-scorer in the previous Ranji Trophy season. Dhull was picked instead and was used as an opener.

The decision attracted criticism because Dhull is not a specialist opener. He had also scored 381 runs during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Things did not go his way against West Zone either. Dhull scored only 9 and 0 as North Zone faced a strong pace attack.

His struggles at the top of the order added to the debate over the team's selection and batting strategy.

North Zone Enter Semi-Final With Confidence

Despite the selection controversy, North Zone will head into the semi-final with plenty of confidence.

They secured a 52-run win over a strong West Zone team in the quarter-final and will also have India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar available for the next game.

Sahil Lotra has been released from the squad, while Ayush Badoni is expected to be fit for the semi-final after recovering from fever.

South Zone Have Strong Batting Line-Up

South Zone, who finished runners-up in last year's tournament, will be led by India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma.

Their batting line-up also includes Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Narayan Jagadeesan and Karun Nair.

In the bowling department, South Zone have experienced spin options in Shreyas Gopal and Tanay Thyagarajan. MD Nidheesh and Vidwath Kaverappa are expected to lead the pace attack.