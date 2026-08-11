Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced their squads for the three-match ODI series against Namibia and the T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe.
Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin, 31, will captain the side in both competitions in the absence of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. South Africa have also decided to rest their Test regulars Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj.
There are several new faces in the squads. Marco Jansen’s twin brother, Duan Jansen, has earned his maiden international call-up. Corbin Bosch’s brother, Eathan Bosch, has also been selected for the T20I squad for the first time.
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Connor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena have received their first ODI call-ups, while brothers Jordan Hermann and Rubin Hermann have also been included.
South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said the upcoming tour will give several young players another chance to show what they can do at international level.
"We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we're looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level," South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said.
Conrad also praised Duan Jansen for his performances in domestic cricket and said the all-rounder had earned his opportunity with consistent performances for the Titans.
"This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans."
The T20I tri-series will be played from August 28 to September 6, with Zimbabwe also part of the competition.
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The ODI series against Namibia, who will co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup, will follow from September 9 to September 13. All three matches will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
Gerald Coetzee, Dian Forrester and Senuran Muthusamy have not been considered for the Namibia tour. Instead, the three players will join the South Africa A squad for their four-day and one-day matches against Bangladesh A. That squad will be led by Marques Ackerman.
South Africa squad for Namibia tour
Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.
South Africa A four-day squad against Bangladesh A
Marques Ackerman (c), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Tshepang Dithole, Zubayr Hamza, Gavin Kaplan, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Tshepo Ntuli, Meeka-eel Prince, Delano Potgieter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane and Codi Yusuf.
South Africa A one-day squad against Bangladesh A
Marques Ackerman (c), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Matthew de Villiers, Zubayr Hamza, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Imraan Manack, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Sinethemba Qeshile, Andile Simelane, Kyle Simmonds and Codi Yusuf.