Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin, 31, will captain the side in both competitions in the absence of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. South Africa have also decided to rest their Test regulars Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced their squads for the three-match ODI series against Namibia and the T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe.

There are several new faces in the squads. Marco Jansen’s twin brother, Duan Jansen, has earned his maiden international call-up. Corbin Bosch’s brother, Eathan Bosch, has also been selected for the T20I squad for the first time.

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Connor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena have received their first ODI call-ups, while brothers Jordan Hermann and Rubin Hermann have also been included.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said the upcoming tour will give several young players another chance to show what they can do at international level.

"We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we're looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level," South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said.

Conrad also praised Duan Jansen for his performances in domestic cricket and said the all-rounder had earned his opportunity with consistent performances for the Titans.

"This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans."