IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: India will lock horns with reigning champions Australia during a high-octane semifinal clash of the ongoing mega event on Thursday. The upcoming match will reveal who will face South Africa in the summit clash.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will aim to take their revenge after losing their group stage match to Australia and create an upset. The Women in Blue's stint till now has been quite topsy-turvy. Post losing to teams like England, South Africa, and Australia, they made a brilliant comeback by defeating New Zealand and qualified for the semis by finishing in the fourth position. But they got a huge blow with opener Pratika Rawal getting injured in their last group stage match against Bangladesh, and she has been replaced by Shafali Verma.

At the same time, Australia has looked the most formidable side in the ongoing mega event. Besides a few nervous moments, they have stayed calm and have boasted of the depth in their team to remain unbeaten in the group stage. The six-time title holders are still considered as favorites, but the host's aggressive approach will make this clash a nail-biting thriller.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final match take place?

The India versus Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final will be held on Thursday, 30 October.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final match be played?

The India versus Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final match?

The India versus Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final match live streaming be available?

The India versus Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.