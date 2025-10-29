IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Sanju Samson was promoted as India's opener in the shortest format ever since Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav took over the reins in 2024. He did perform consistently while opening the innings for the Men in Blue, where he had hit three tons in a single year. But Shubman Gill returned to India's T20I side in the Asia Cup 2025, replacing Samson as the opener along with Abhishek Sharma. Sanju is still a part of India's T20I side but has been demoted in the batting order.

For the T20I series against Australia, the attack hasn't changed much as Gill and Abhishek opened the innings yet again for the visitors in the series opener, which was later abandoned. Before this match, Sanju opened up to the broadcasters and talked about the change in his batting position.

"To be honest, I have played a lot of different roles for a lot of different teams," he told broadcasters. "I have been part of this team for a long time now and have done different roles. I have opened the batting. I have finished matches. Now, I am batting in the middle order. Only the openers are fixed in this team. The rest of the batters have to be ready to bat at any time and in any situation. We are well prepared for that," he said.

In Dubai's slow pitches, he was initially seen struggling to score runs. He then played a brilliant innings against arch-rivals Pakistan and rose to the occasion. Canberra T20 Washed Out Suryakumar Yadav returned to form with a fluent 39* off 24 balls before rain washed out the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday. Alongside Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 37 off 20, the India captain added 62 runs for the second wicket, displaying controlled aggression and trademark flair.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma (19) gave India a brisk start before falling to Nathan Ellis. India reached 78/1 in 9.4 overs before persistent showers forced abandonment.