IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semifinal Weather Report: The excitement for the India vs Australia semifinal clash has reached sky high as the match will be held on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. This match is not just a semifinal, but it's about rivalry, redemption, and reputation.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have a golden chance to take their revenge against Australia. They do have an upper edge as they had beaten the host in the group stage match. But the host did put up a fight and made a brilliant comeback.

The host's stint has been topsy-turvy. Post beginning the mega event on a high by beating teams like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they had lost three consecutive matches to teams like England, South Africa, and Australia. They were affected by injuries and inconsistent performances of certain players, and with Pratika Rawal getting injured, it is a huge blow to the team. And just when things were not working out, a brilliant victory against New Zealand helped them bounce back and reach the semis by finishing in 4th position in the points table.

Also Read: IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live In Your Country, India On the other hand, Australia has been quite dominant. Under the captaincy of Alyssa Healy, they had defeated teams like New Zealand, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, England, and South Africa in their group stages. They did survive nervy moments in some games but were able to make a comeback and proved why they are the best. Their depth and experience will make them the favorites.

But the host can also create an upset when it's least expected. Harmanpreet's captaincy, Smriti Mandhana's brilliant form, and the young bowlers can create an upset. Weather Forecast: All eyes won't just be on the players but on the weather conditions as well. Navi Mumbai will experience a partly sunny sky, although early morning rains will make things interesting. The temperature will be around 25 to 32°C, and the humidity will be 60%. The wind gust will blow at 7km/hr as per Accuweather.com.

Also Read: World Cup 2025: Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp 'Inspire' South Africa To Their Maiden Women's ODI WC Final What If The Game Gets Called Off Due To Rain? As per section 13.6 of ICC's playing conditions of the mega event, “the SemiFinals and Final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated."

“If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, with any necessary reduction in overs taking place, and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.