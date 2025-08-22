Mackay Weather Report, Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Australia will be up against South Africa in the second ODI match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22. Australia will need to come up with an improved effort as they are in a desperate need of a win. They are already 0-1 down in the three-match series and will be heading into the match on the back of a 98-run defeat in the first game.

South Africa produced a dominating performance and got the better of the hosts in the high-scoring series opener. On the back of half-centuries from Aiden Markram (82), skipper Temba Bavuma (65), and Matthew Breetzke, the Proteas posted a massive total of 296/8 in their 50 overs after being put into bat first.

Keshav Maharaj came up with an incredible effort and picked up a match-winning five-for as South Africa bowled Australia out for just 198 runs in 40.5 overs. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi found two scalps each as well.

Mackay Weather Report, AUS vs SA 2nd ODI As per weather forecast, there is a 25 per cent chance of rain in Mackay during the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to be hovering around 25 degrees celsius whereas the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees celsius.



Great Barrier Reef Arena Pitch Report, AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Match The pitch at the Barrier Reef Arena is expected to help the bowlers more during the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI match. The venue will host its first men's ODI since 1992. The pitch is expected to be good for batting once players get set with par scores expected to be around 270-300. Early on, bowlers can find swing but as the ball gets old, batting will likely become a bit easier.