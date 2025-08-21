Asia Cup 2025: The Sports Ministry explained that while India will not participate in bilateral sporting events with Pakistan, the country's national cricket team will proceed with its multi-lateral Asia Cup next month campaign.

According to news agency PTI, unveiling the new policy governing India's international sporting engagements with emphasis on Pakistan, which sources confirm is effective immediately.

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," states the ministry policy.

"Insofar as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," it added.

India remains firm in its stance on no bilateral sports ties with Pakistan, sticking to a strict policy, barring Indian teams from participating in events in Pakistan and vice versa.

"We will not stop the Indian cricket team from playing in the Asia Cup as it is multilateral," the ministry source said as quoted by PTI.

"But Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by the Olympic Charter," he added.

The policy loophole allows India to participate in multilateral events like the Asia Cup, where multiple countries compete under international governing bodies.

Questioned if Indian teams will be permitted to travel to Pakistan for any multi-lateral tournaments, the source said, "In that scenario, we will examine the case before deciding anything."

"Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in a lurch. After all, it's a country that has no hesitation in declaring that it's a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India," he added.