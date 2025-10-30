Navi Mumbai Weather Update Today: Team India will seek to replicate the 2017 World Cup semifinal match where a young Harmanpreet Kaur played an innings of her life eight years ago to knock out the mighty Australia in a blockbuster Women's World Cup semifinal here on Thursday. For Australia, this match will serve as a reminder not to be complacent against India, who have 'pushed' the World Champions in knockout games.

However, a mere 'push' is not a guarantee to win the matches as Australia have seldom finished the game courtesy of experienced players like Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, and Ellyse Perry, among others.

The weather conditions near the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will also add a new dimension to the game.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast Today: As per the weather update, the match is likely to be interrupted due to rain at least once. Despite being a day-night game starting in the afternoon, it is highly unlikely that the players will get to see the sun due to overcast conditions. The humidity is expected to be around 75 per cent. The rain percentage will be around 10.