IND W vs AUS W: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave an early 'reprieve' to her Australian counterpart Alyssa Healy during the ongoing ODI World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil stadium on Thursday. It happened during the third over when Healy attempted to play a lofted shot as the ball went in the air. Harmanpreet, who was fielding at mid-off, dropped a sitter, causing disbelief among Indian fans.

Earlier, Aussie skipper Alyssa elected to bat first after winning the toss in the semifinal. Indian seam bowler Renuka Singh Thakur created an early chance, but to no avail. However, another seamer, Kranti Gaud, got the priced wicket of Healy, who chopped one back onto his stumps. Check out the video of the drop and dismissal here.

Despite losing Healy early, Phoebe Litchfield tormented the Indians with her spectacular knock of 119 off just 93 balls, featuring 17 boundaries and 3 sixes. Litchfield's flawless batting kept the scoreboard moving for Australia until Amanjot Kaur got her stumps rattled.



The Indian captain confirmed a few changes to the lineup, with Shafali Verma returning to the XI in place of injured Pratika Rawal.

"Unfortunately, Pratika (Rawal) is not there because of her injury. Shafali (Verma) comes in for her. Richa (Ghosh) and Kranti (Gaud) are back for Uma (Chetry) and Harleen (Deol)," Harmanpreet added. Shafali Verma's inclusion marks a key change for India as they look to challenge the seven-time world champions for a spot in the final. Also Read: Team India reaches Melbourne ahead of 2nd T20I | video India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Players: Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(wicketkeeper/captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wicket keeper), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.