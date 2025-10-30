IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Phoebe Litchfield produced a historic effort with the bat during the India vs Australia semifinal in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. She smashed a magnificent century as Australia posted a massive total of 338 runs.

Litchfield blasted the fastest century in a World Cup knockout game to put India on the back foot early in the contest. Litchfield reached her century in just 76 balls, which is also the fastest effort against India in the competition's 53-year-old history. At 22 years and 195 days, Litchfield also became the youngest ever to reach a century in a Women’s World Cup knockout game, and the second-youngest for Australia in the competition’s history.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Provide Update On Rohit Sharma's IPL Future Amid Rumours Of Potential KKR Move This was Litchfield's maiden World Cup century and her third overall (two against India). The left-handed batter has an incredible record against India, scoring 627 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 96.61. Youngest Player To Score A Century In A Women's World Cup Knockout Match Phoebe Litchfield (AUS): 22 yrs, 195 days vs India in 2025 Laura Wolvaardt (SA): 26 yrs, 186 days vs England in 2025 Harmanpreet Kaur (IND): 28 yrs, 135 days vs Australia in 2017

Hundreds for AUS-W in ODI WC knockouts 170 - Alyssa Healy vs ENG-W, Christchurch, 2022 Final 129 - Alyssa Healy vs WI-W, Wellington, 2022 SF 107* - Karen Rolton vs IND-W, Centurion, 2005 Final 119 - Phoebe Litchfield vs IND-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 SF Litchfield went on to play an outstanding knock of 119 runs in 93 balls on the back of 17 fours and three sixes. Litchfield's 155-run stand for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry set the platform for a huge total.

Litchfield went on to play an outstanding knock of 119 runs in 93 balls on the back of 17 fours and three sixes. Litchfield's 155-run stand for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry set the platform for a huge total.

The Women in Blue bounced back with a few wickets in the middle, but Ashleigh Gardner's 63 off 45 balls put the Aussies in complete command towards the end. IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal Playing XIs, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur Australia women: Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt