India vs Australia semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India created history to beat Australia by 5 wickets in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India have made it to the final of the tournament and will face South Africa on Sunday.

India pulled off the highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODI history. They chased down the 339-run target in 48.3 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues probably playing the best knock of her life. She scored an unbeaten 127 runs in 134 balls on the back of 14 boundaries. This is the first time a 300-plus total was gunned down in an ODI World Cup (men's or women's) knockout. Notably, India women’s previous highest run-chase was 265 against the same opponent in Mackay in 2021.

Jemimah's effort was only the second instance of a batter registering a hundred in a WC knockout run-chase, after Nat-Sciver Brunt (148*) had done that in the 2022 final. She was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her effort.

India were off to a disappointing start in their run chase as Shafali departed for 10 runs in just the second over of the innings. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah made a little recovery before the left-handed batter witnessed an unfortunate dismissal down the leg side for 24 runs in as many balls.

Jemimah was joined by Harmanpreet in the middle, and the duo started rebuilding for the hosts. They played the waiting game for a long while before breaking the shackles. While Harmanpreet kept her focus on rotating the strike, Jemimah was brilliant in piercing the gaps at regular intervals. After cementing their eyes, both the batters unleashed an attack to put the pressure back on the Aussie bowlers.

Harmanpreet missed out on her century as she was dismissed after playing a marvellous knock of 89 runs in 88 balls on the back of 10 fours and two sixes. Her dismissal brought an end to an excellent partnership of 167 runs for the third wicket.

Jemimah kept going at the other end and added crucial runs with Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26). She ended up smashing her third ODI century, capitalising on a few chances as well. Amanjot Kaur smashed the winning boundary off Sophie Molineux as the Indian players were left in tears, having registered their fourth win of the tournament.