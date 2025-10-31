IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen in tears as soon as Amanjot Kaur smashed the winning boundary. India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India have made it to the final where they will face South Africa on Sunday.

Jemimah Rodrigues played an innings of her life as India pulled off the historic run chase of 339 runs in 48.3 overs. This was the highest run chase in women's ODI history. Jemimah smashed a match-winning century and ended up playing a memorable knock of unbeaten 127 runs in 134 balls on the back of 14 fours.

The victory over Australia was a special occasion as the whole of India, including the players, got emotional. While the Women in Blue put an end to Australia's incredible streak, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah let the emotions pour out. The video of India's stalwarts crying went viral on social media.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came up with a crucial 89-run innings and expressed her delight in moving one step closer to the coveted title. "I’m very proud. There are no words to express. Feeling great that this time we have crossed that line which we have been working towards for so many years," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet herself played a major role in the run chase. She smashed 89 runs and stitched a 167-run stand with Jemimah for the third wicket. After the famous win, the Indian dugout burst into tears and embraces, and Rodrigues, visibly emotional, raised her arms in triumph, a symbol of redemption after years of near misses in knockout games.

Earlier, Australia had posted a monumental total of 338 after opting to bat, powered by a dazzling century from 22-year-old Phoebe Litchfield (119 off 93 balls).