India vs Australia 2nd T20I Match: India will be up against Australia in the second T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 31. Both teams will be looking to come up with their best effort to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The first match of the series was abandoned at the Manuka Oval due to persistent rain in Canberra. India scored 97/1 in 9.4 overs in the series opener before the game was called off. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has been out of form with the bat for a while, looked in great touch and played a fiery knock of 39 runs in just 24 balls on the back of three boundaries and two sixes. On the other hand, vice-captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 37 balls.

India came up with a surprising playing XI in the first game as Arshdeep Singh wasn't included, whereas Harshit Rana made the cut. The Men in Blue are expected to go with the same lineup at the MCG as well.

How To Watch Australia vs India T20I Series Live In Your Country



Where will the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I take place in Australia?

The IND vs AUS 2nd match will take place at the MCG in Melbourne.



When will the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match start?

The T20I match will begin at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place at 1:15 PM IST.



Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where To Watch the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Match In Other Countries

India: Star Sports Network.

Australia: Fox Cricket, Foxtel.

UK: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ app.

USA: Willow.

IND vs AUS T20I Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma