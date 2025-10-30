- By Himanshu Badola
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India beat Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India came up with a memorable effort to reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a famous victory over Australia in the semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday.
Cricket fraternity was quick to react and congratulate the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, especially Jemimah Rodrigues, who smashed an incredible century. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma lauded the Women in Blue on their outstanding achievement. India chased down the 339-run target in 48.3 overs, with Jemimah playing a knock of 127 runs in 134 balls with the help of 14 fours.
"Fabulous victory. Well done, Jemimah and Harmanpreet, for leading from the front. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high," Sachin wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Rohit, who was seen in action in the recently concluded ODI series in Australia, praised the Indian women's team through an Instagram story. "Well done, Team India," he wrote.
Rohit Sharma congratulating India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1XFAinxbQC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2025
"I just wanted to be there to be able to take us through. (on her non-celebration of the 100) Today was not about my 50 or my 100. Today was about making India win. I know I got a few chances, but I just feel like God has given everything at the right time, and he grew it into the right intention, pure intention. And I just feel everything has happened so far just to sit up for this," Jemimah said after being adjudged as the Player of the Match.
India will now be making their third final appearance in the Women's ODI World Cup.
Recommended For You
300-plus targets chased down in Women’s ODIs
339 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC
331 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Visakhapatnam, 2025 WC
302 - SL-W vs SA-W, Potchefstroom, 2024
It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ox0Mg0hbEt— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 30, 2025
"Outstanding performance by the women in blue! JemiRodrigues’ knock is full of maturity, and @ImHarmanpreet’s leadership is leading the way. Finish strong in the final!," Shaikhar Dhawan wrote on X.
Outstanding performance by the women in blue! @JemiRodrigues’ knock full of maturity and @ImHarmanpreet’s leadership leading the way. Finish strong in the final! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NXqJo2EQ4S— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 30, 2025
India's famous victory put an end to Australia's incredible streak. Australia's previous defeat in the World Cup was also against India in the 2017 semi-final. This was the second instance of a successful 200-plus chase in a Women’s ODI WC knockout, with the previous effort of 219 by ENG-W vs SA-W coming in the 2017 semifinal in Bristol.
TWO ICONIC KNOCKS UNDER PRESSURE. pic.twitter.com/pMhwdiLqX2— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2025
The Indian women’s cricket team looks all set to win this World Cup. With Harmanpreet Kaur playing the innings of her life and Smriti Mandhana giving explosive starts, India’s top order looks unstoppable. Jemimah Rodrigues has shown great maturity and has all the capabilities to… pic.twitter.com/shVWLKzJD8— Devanshu Mani Tripathi (@devanshu_mani) October 30, 2025
We Believe in Women in Blue 🫡💃#INDWvsAUSW #jemmy pic.twitter.com/cDinfNYytX— Ankita♥️ (@Lusifer__Girl) October 30, 2025
JEMIMAH RODRIGUES SCORED ONE OF THE FINEST HUNDRED FOR INDIA IN WOMEN'S CRICKET HISTORY. 👏— Rv yadav (@ravyadav5692) October 30, 2025
- A Hundred from Jemimah in Semifinal Vs Australia in World Cup. pic.twitter.com/N1wm125jYt