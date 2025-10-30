India beat Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India came up with a memorable effort to reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a famous victory over Australia in the semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday.

Cricket fraternity was quick to react and congratulate the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, especially Jemimah Rodrigues, who smashed an incredible century. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma lauded the Women in Blue on their outstanding achievement. India chased down the 339-run target in 48.3 overs, with Jemimah playing a knock of 127 runs in 134 balls with the help of 14 fours.

"Fabulous victory. Well done, Jemimah and Harmanpreet, for leading from the front. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high," Sachin wrote on Instagram.

Rohit, who was seen in action in the recently concluded ODI series in Australia, praised the Indian women's team through an Instagram story. "Well done, Team India," he wrote.

"I just wanted to be there to be able to take us through. (on her non-celebration of the 100) Today was not about my 50 or my 100. Today was about making India win. I know I got a few chances, but I just feel like God has given everything at the right time, and he grew it into the right intention, pure intention. And I just feel everything has happened so far just to sit up for this," Jemimah said after being adjudged as the Player of the Match.

India will now be making their third final appearance in the Women's ODI World Cup.