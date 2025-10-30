IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana was left in disbelief and was seen shaking her head after her dismissal in the India vs Australia semifinal in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Her dismissal was a huge blow to India in the challenging run chase after the third umpire overturned the on-field umpire’s decision. This was India's second wicket to fall as Kim Garth added to her tally.

On the second ball of the 10th over, Kim Garth bowled it down the leg side with Alyssa Healy up to the stumps. Smriti missed the flick, and Healy moved swiftly to her right to catch it. Both Healy and Garth appealed, but the umpire turned it down and signalled a wide. After some thought and a little discussion, Healy opted for a review. Mandhana shook her head when asked by her batting partner, Jemimah Rodrigues.