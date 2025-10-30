- By Himanshu Badola
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana was left in disbelief and was seen shaking her head after her dismissal in the India vs Australia semifinal in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
Her dismissal was a huge blow to India in the challenging run chase after the third umpire overturned the on-field umpire’s decision. This was India's second wicket to fall as Kim Garth added to her tally.
On the second ball of the 10th over, Kim Garth bowled it down the leg side with Alyssa Healy up to the stumps. Smriti missed the flick, and Healy moved swiftly to her right to catch it. Both Healy and Garth appealed, but the umpire turned it down and signalled a wide. After some thought and a little discussion, Healy opted for a review. Mandhana shook her head when asked by her batting partner, Jemimah Rodrigues.
When the third umpire took a closer look, UltraEdge showed a spike as the ball passed the bat. Mandhana was left shocked and walked off, shaking her head.
🚨The ball that dismissed Smriti Mandhana was clocked at 159.6 kmph — absolutely unplayable delivery 🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SB3q6osKQM— ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) October 30, 2025
The in-form Mandhana was dismissed for 24 runs in as many balls as India were reduced to 59/2 in the 10th over.
Earlier, Australia scripted history with the bat as they posted a record total of 338 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield's incredible century. The left-handed batter played an outstanding knock of 119 runs in 93 balls with the help of 17 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Ash Gardner unleashed late fireworks with a 63-run knock in just 45 balls.
IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal Playing XIs, ICC Women's World Cup 2025
India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
Australia women: Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt