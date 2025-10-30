IND vs AUS T20I: The Indian Cricket Team reached Melbourne for the second T20I match against Australia, which is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. After the 1st ODI was washed out due to rain, India will seek to take a lead in the five-match series. Players like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh looked in high spirits as they clicked pictures with the other teammates.

Notably, India lead 20-11 against Australia in the T20I format. Check out the video here: 🎥 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨#TeamIndia reach Melbourne for 2nd #AUSvIND T20I 🛬 👌 pic.twitter.com/MIadTIuEWz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2025 Notably, Team India had the opportunity to bat for 9.4 overs, in which they reached 97 for the loss of 1 wicket. Suryakumar played a quickfire knock of 39 as he found himself in runs again. On the other hand, his deputy, Shubman Gill also smashed 37 before rain for the second time in the match. Also Read: IND W vs AUS W, ODI World Cup Semifinal Live Score

What Transpired In 1st T20I: After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first, and Abhishek Sharma gave India a quick start, hitting the boundary three times in the first two overs. At the other end, Shubman Gill also found his rhythm with a couple of boundaries off Nathan Ellis before the pacer responded with a clever slower ball to dismiss Abhishek.

Suryakumar Yadav then announced his arrival with a trademark flick for six, but rain interrupted play shortly after. When the match resumed, the contest was reduced to 18 overs per side. After a quiet period, both Gill and Suryakumar shifted gears, with the Indian captain in particular regaining form after a lean patch.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Weather Update, IND W vs AUS W match Gill hit a slog sweep off Matthew Kuhnemann, while Suryakumar faced Ellis for back-to-back boundaries and a six. However, the game called off due to rain shortly afterwards. Inputs from ANI