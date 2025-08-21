In match number 23 of the Men's Hundred 2025, Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets will go up against each other for the crucial four points in the tournament. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, with the action kicking off at 11 PM IST.

TOSS - The match toss between Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time - August 21, 10:30 PM IST

Venue - Kennington Oval, London

Where To Watch Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Live In India?

The live streaming in India will be helmed by the Fancode app and website.

OVI vs TRT, Kennington Oval Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Oval will provide an even contest between bat and ball with true bounce on the wicket.

OVI vs TRT Probable Playing XIs:

Oval Invincibles Playing 11: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c) (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff

Trent Rockets Playing 11: Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton, David Willey (v), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Moores(wk), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Lockie Ferguson, George Linde

OVI vs TRT Squads:

Oval Invincibles Squad: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Jordan Clark, Zafar Gohar, Miles Hammond, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Gus Atkinson