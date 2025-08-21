ICC Women's World Cup: Former captain Heather Knight has been included in England's 15-member squad for the ICC Women's World Cup, while the team also added veteran campaigners Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt, who had been absent from the recent series against India.

Knight, who was on the sidelines for the last few months due to a tendon injury in her right hamstring, has been added to the squad.

A statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) read, "The tournament runs from 30 September-2 November and will be the first ICC tournament in charge for both Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt."

"Sciver-Brunt’s predecessor Heather Knight has been named in the squad as she continues her comeback from injury," the statement further read.

Knight has been named in the squad as she continues her comeback from injury and is hopeful of being fit in time for the tournament, which will be held from September 30 to November 2."

Glenn is one of four expert spinners in the squad and one of six players venturing on their maiden ODI World Cup, which will also be Nat Sciver-Brunt's first as skipper in an ICC event.

Wyatt-Hodge also returns, having last appeared for England in the 50-over format during their Ashes thrashing in Australia, but Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards have missed out.

The tournament is England's first World Cup under new captain Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards, with Australia aiming to defend their crown after they beat England in the 2022 final.

"Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I'm delighted for all the players named in the squad," said Edwards.

"Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and I believe that if we play our best cricket, we can compete with anyone," she added.