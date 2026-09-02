The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will finally hold its long-pending review meeting at its Mumbai headquarters on Thursday.

All the key BCCI office-bearers are expected to attend the meeting, along with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman.

The meeting had been in the works for quite some time. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had told IANS on July 10 that a detailed review would be held after India’s tour of England ended on July 19.

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The original plan was to discuss India’s disappointing results in England and Ireland. India had lost the T20I series in both countries and also suffered defeat in the ODI series against England.

However, the meeting was postponed because of India’s T20I tour of Zimbabwe and the Test series in Sri Lanka. India went on to win the Zimbabwe series 3-0 and completed a 1-0 victory in Sri Lanka.

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According to sources familiar with the matter, the meeting will now take place on Thursday, September 3.

“Yes, there is a meeting scheduled on September 3. All top Board officials and other concerned members are scheduled to arrive in Mumbai for it by tonight. “The in-depth discussion will primarily revolve around the recent results of the senior men’s team and reviewing where things went right and wrong. The discussion will also be around the ongoing injury concerns around many players like Hardik Pandya and drawing future plans for important assignments like the multi-format tour of New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home and 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup,” further said sources to this news agency.

Injury Concerns To Be A Major Talking Point

The fitness issues within the Indian team have once again come into focus following the squad announcement for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana have all been picked subject to fitness clearance.