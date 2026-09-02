The 35-year-old has been working his way back through domestic cricket for Baroda since losing his place in the Indian team in 2021. His performances for RCB over the last two seasons have also helped put him back on the selectors’ radar.

Krunal had an impressive IPL 2026 campaign and played an important role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defend their title.

Krunal has been away from the Indian team for more than five years. But his recent performances, especially in the IPL, had once again brought his name into the discussion for a possible India comeback.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a cryptic message on social media shortly after the BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan . The series will begin on September 13.

There were reports that Krunal’s name had been discussed as a possible replacement for Axar Patel. The thinking was that Krunal could provide a similar left-arm spin option, especially with Axar’s recent numbers not being particularly impressive.

However, Axar kept his place in the squad, while Krunal was once again left out.

Krunal’s Cryptic Instagram Post

Soon after the squad announcement, Krunal took to Instagram and shared a story that caught the attention of fans.

The post simply read, “Hope Is Still Alive”, along with crossed fingers and an Indian flag.

The message has naturally led to speculation that Krunal is still hoping for another opportunity to represent India.

Krunal’s Impressive IPL Record

Krunal became an important part of RCB after joining the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. He has now been part of two consecutive title-winning campaigns.

In his first season with RCB in 2025, Krunal picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.23. He also contributed 109 runs with the bat, including an unbeaten 73, while striking at 126.74.

His numbers remained strong in IPL 2026 as RCB successfully defended their title. Krunal picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.41 and also scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 145.80.

His all-round contributions have made him one of the key players in RCB’s recent success.

Krunal’s India Career

Krunal first got his opportunity with India in 2018 when he was brought into the squad as Hardik Pandya’s replacement for the T20I series against the West Indies.

He made an immediate impact, taking one wicket and scoring an unbeaten 21 off just nine balls.

That performance earned him a place in India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia. Krunal had an expensive outing in the first match, finishing with figures of 0/55, but bounced back in the next two games.

He returned figures of 1/26 in the second T20I before producing his best performance of the series in the third match, taking 4/36.