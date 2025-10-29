- By Gurmeet Batra
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
SA-W vs ENG-W Predicted XI: With an eye on a spot in the final, South Africa will take on England in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The winner of 1st semi-final will wait for the result of the second semi-final, which will be played between India and Australia on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Heading into the semi-final, South Africa are hoping to reach the final and clinch their maiden title. On the other hand, England are just two steps away from lifting their fifth Women’s Cricket World Cup crown.
Toss: The match toss between South Africa Women and England Women will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Time: 3:00 PM IST, October 29, Wednesday
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Where To Watch South Africa Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team Match?
The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
ENG-W vs SA-W head-to-head record in the ODI World Cup
Matches played: 9
England wins: 7
South Africa wins: 2
SA-W vs ENG-W Match Probable Playing XIs:
England Women: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
South Africa Women vs England Women Squads:
England Women's Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer.
South Africa Women's Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.